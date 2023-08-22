An Albion Park couple are lucky not to have lost their home in a fire after a blaze ignited alongside their house.
They were inside when an off-duty firefighter happened to drive past just after 11am on Tuesday, August 22, and noticed black smoke coming up beside the Mayfield Circuit property.
The fire was burning beside the home with flames singeing the house, and nearby wood storage shed and boundary fence.
A triple-0 call was made and firefighters from Albion Park, Shellharbour and Jamberoo raced to the scene.
As they waited for fire trucks to arrive, a garden hose was used to douse the flames.
"There was a very small amount of smoke issuing from the side of the building," Fire and Rescue NSW Albion Park Station Officer Dennis Cornell said of when crews arrived.
"Fortunately both occupants were outside and accounted for."
Nobody was injured during the fire.
This is the second house fire in the suburb in less than 24 hours after a Fleet Crescent home was destroyed on Monday, August 21.
The cause of the blaze was due to ash from an open fire being tipped in a container beside the wood stack outside and embers caused it to reignite.
Station Officer Cornell urged people to douse fire place ash with water to ensure it's property extinguished before disposing of it.
The Illawarra has had a five-year spike in house fires, with 25 homes severely damaged or destroyed so far this winter.
Firefighters are so concerned about the statistics, that they've teamed up with the Illawarra Mercury to provide free smoke alarms (including free installation) for homes in the Illawarra and fire safety advice for residents.
There is no catch, the smoke alarm is free and so is the fire safety advice.
If you're reading this story on your mobile phone click here to book, otherwise scan the QR code below to request a free smoke alarm.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
