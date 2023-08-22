Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Appin mine workers slam 'no deal' from South32 and stay on strike until September 1

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated August 22 2023 - 4:20pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Union members vote in favour of strike action at the Fraternity Club on August 11. Picture supplied
Union members vote in favour of strike action at the Fraternity Club on August 11. Picture supplied

Striking supervisors at South32's Appin coal mine will stay out until September 1 after meeting on Monday and criticising the company's failure to meet their demands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.