A picture of an unborn baby has been placed alongside that of his mother as a South Coast community prepares to lay both to rest following a highway crash.
Sarah Elsworth was behind the wheel of a car that collided with a truck on the Princes Highway at Jerrawangala, near Sussex Inlet, about 6.25am on August 14.
She died at the scene, as did her unborn son. She was aged 22.
The community has rallied to support Sarah's family in the wake of the tragedy, with multiple businesses making donations to an account set up in support of her partner Marc Hammond and daughter Aaliyah.
The Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs rugby league club community paused to remember Sarah - one of their own players - on Sunday at Bill Andriske Mollymook Oval.
Players observed a minute's silence before the open women's match, with family members including Marc and Aaliyah looking on.
Captain of the Ulladulla women's team, Hannah England, was one of the players who bowed a head to pay respects to a club-mate and friend.
"Sarah was a beautiful person, she had the cheekiest smile and laugh and was always making sure everyone felt good around her," Hannah said.
Sarah's funeral will be held Thursday, August 24, according to a notice on the page of Milton Ulladulla Funeral Services.
A funeral notice being circulated on social media includes pictures of both Sarah and her unborn baby.
Mourners are being asked to donate to an account in the name of "MA fundraiser". BSB: 063 097. Account Number: 3233 1011.
