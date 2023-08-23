Austinmer celebrates Victory in Pacific with a trial on the beach

The residents of Austinmer chose to celebrate the end of World War II in an usual way.
The suburb's newsagent Charlie Matterson organised a mock trial of the Japanese emperor Hirohito to mark the official surrender on August 14.
A "court of injustice" was set up on Austinmer Beach with an effigy of the emperor on trial.
The court found 'Hirohito' guilty and then passed sentence
"On a huge yardarm the effigy was hoisted and burned merrily and fiercely," the Mercury reported, "and to the great joy of the large crowd."
After that Matterson distributed fireworks to all the children, who were also given free ice cream.
Elsewhere around 6000 public school students marked the momentous day with a parade from Jubilee Bridge at Wollongong station down to the showground.
Each child was given a souvenir program. If they also got an ice cream it was not recorded by the Mercury.
