A week after the builder behind a 16-storey block in the Wollongong CBD was slapped with 67 notices for unsafe work practices, the company's under-construction $150 million, 116-unit block in Newcastle has been shut down.
The shutdown for safety breaches forced 135 construction workers off the site on Friday, August 18, with the building commissioner slamming the site's operator TQM.
"Everywhere we have been on this job so far, there are safety issues. There are also concerns with the compliance of the designs," NSW Building Commissioner David Chandler said.
"Just simply not good enough."
A SafeWork NSW spokesman said TQM's site on Hunter Street, Newcastle was issued "nine improvement notices and one prohibition [stop work] notice at the site in relation to electrical risks, falls-from-heights risks, unsafe scaffolding and other issues".
The shutdown came just one week after SafeWork NSW investigators visited TQM's site at 20-26 Young Street, Wollongong, and found a number of unsafe work practices. That site has been issued 67 notices for safety breaches, including some in the recent visit.
TQM's $55m, 14-storey residential development on Atchison Street in Wollongong is also well known to inspectors.
"SafeWork NSW has visited TQM's site at 35-37 Atchison Street, Wollongong on a number of occasions issuing 21 improvement and six prohibition [stop work] notices," a SafeWork spokesman said.
TQM did not respond to the Illawarra Mercury's request for comment.
Mr Chandler said TQM has "repeated safe work issues".
"The TQM site management showed a clear lack of understanding the company's and their PCBU [person conducting a business or undertaking] obligations," he said.
Mr Chandler said on-site management were unable to name five key building elements or five Australian Standards.
Prohibition orders are issued for serious risks to health or safety, and work must stop immediately.
"A prohibition notice may include directions to stop the activity or to change the way the activity is done, to prevent illness or injury," SafeWork NSW's website states.
Improvement notices are issued when safety issues must be fixed, generally the workplace can continue to operate while the notice is being actioned.
Read more:
Construction workers are overrepresented in workplace accidents in the Illawarra, with 59 workers injured on worksites so far (to July 27) during 2023.
During a one week period in July, three tradies fell from a height in the region, leaving two injured and one dead.
Mr Chandler said ongoing safety breaches on construction sites must be highlighted.
"In most cases SafeWork inspectors issue notices and the builder scrambles to clear them up, only to re-offend within a short time later," he said.
"This cycle is not having the desired impact. Builders need to look at the systemic reasons why they are repeat offenders across their entire business. In some cases they appear not to care much. They should."
The SafeWork spokesman said inspectors are working with TQM site controllers on safety issues raised.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.