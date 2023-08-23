Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong work safety: SafeWork NSW detects breaches for TQM's Newcastle site

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated August 23 2023 - 10:29pm, first published 7:30pm
A week after the builder behind a 16-storey block in the Wollongong CBD was slapped with 67 notices for unsafe work practices, the company's under-construction $150 million, 116-unit block in Newcastle has been shut down.

