Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

BlueScope begins blast furnace reline works

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated August 22 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 2:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Standing three storeys above the ground at the base of the currently mothballed No. 6 blast furnace, project manager Justin Reed has the nervous energy of a skier about to embark on a black run.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.