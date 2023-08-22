A mother-of-two has denied allegations she burnt down a heritage listed Albion Park home alongside her lover two months ago.
Danielle Lawrence, who works as a cleaner, dialled into Wollongong Local Court from the police holding cells on Tuesday as she applied for her release.
The 47-year-old pleaded not guilty to damaging property by fire and causing over $15,000 worth in damage and concealing a serious indictable offence.
Police will allege Lawrence was caught on CCTV walking down the driveway of 87 Terry Street in the early hours of June 24 alongside Kiall Powell and another man who had a prosthetic leg.
The two residents weren't home at the time.
The man with the prosthetic leg left from the back of the premises about 9.30am and was allegedly seen putting something in the boot of a maroon Toyota Camry.
Police will allege Lawrence was wearing sunglasses and a hoodie when she left with Powell an hour later, as a plume of white smoke was seen billowing from the back of the house.
The smoke cloud darkened prompting nearby witnesses to contact triple zero. Firefighters responded and extinguished the blaze which gutted the property.
Police declared a crime scene. The residents allegedly lost $15,000 in belongings including clothing and a spa bath.
Detectives tapped Lawrence's phone after the blaze, revealing an alleged text message she received from Powell that read: "The c--- that ripped me, I burnt his house down".
Detectives released CCTV stills to the public to gather evidence in relation to the man with the prosthetic leg on July 26.
In a tapped phone call, Powell allegedly told Lawrence: "Did you see the news tonight?"
"They're asking anyone for footage. No one else just him. Strike force something something opened the case up," Powell allegedly said, adding he hoped the man wouldn't dob the pair in.
"Do you reckon he will? I feel sick," Lawrence allegedly said.
"Anyway who gives a f---. I'm just giving you the heads up. I f---ing miss you ... I can't wait to make love to you," Powell allegedly said.
"I can't wait to make proper love to you," Lawrence allegedly replied.
On August 11, detectives released further CCTV stills which allegedly depicted Lawrence and Powell.
Lawrence was arrested on August 21 after she reported to police as per her bail conditions for an unrelated matter.
Her defence lawyer argued for her release, saying the case against Lawrence was not overwhelming with no forensic evidence linking her to the premises.
However Magistrate Robert Rabbidge refused bail on account of police having "good knowledge" of Lawrence's identity given her lengthy record.
She will return to court on September 5. Powell, who remains behind bars, is yet to enter pleas to his respective charges.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.