Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra commuters could wait until 2025 for new Mariyung fleet to pull into the station

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
August 22 2023 - 4:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Illawarra commuters could be waiting until 2025 for the new Mariyung fleet of trains to arrive on the South Coast line.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.