At the start of the week, the Mercury inspected the coal-fired blast furnace that BlueScope was preparing to restart at its Port Kembla steelworks.
By the end of the week, one journalist was preparing to depart to a country where wind energy alone produces more than the total power consumption of an entire nation, with the extra fed back into the continental grid.
For the next week, the Mercury is part of a fact-finding delegation to Denmark, to see what insights the Nordic country that is a leader in the deployment of wind energy can offer the Illawarra as the region contemplates hosting a wind farm off its coast.
Check in to the live blog below as we head to the heart of the Danish wind energy industry and speak with the locals who see these wind turbines every day.
Please stick with us, the blog may take a moment to load
The Mercury travelled with the assistance of the Danish Embassy, Canberra.
