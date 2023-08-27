Beyond the Horizon: The Illawarra Mercury's journey to Denmark to find the facts on offshore wind

The Mercury embarks on a week-long offshore wind fact-finding trip to Denmark. Pictures by Connor Pearce

As the consultation into an offshore wind farm off the coast of Wollongong kicks off the Illawarra Mercury has sent business reporter Connor Pearce to Denmark to find out first hand what it's like living with them.

Connor is spending a week on a fact-finding trip funded by the Danish Embassy, Canberra.



In Demark wind energy alone produces more than the total power consumption of an entire nation, with the extra fed back into the continental grid.

This is what he's been up to so far:

On Monday August 28, Connor will be meeting with the Danish Energy Agency in Copenhagen before travelling to Aarhus in preparation to visit an offshore windfarm.



On Sunday, August 27 Connor took a boat trip to see the Middelgrunden wind farm off Copenhagen. You can follow his trip in the live blog below.



The full series of stories will be published in the coming weeks.

