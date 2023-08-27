As the consultation into an offshore wind farm off the coast of Wollongong kicks off the Illawarra Mercury has sent business reporter Connor Pearce to Denmark to find out first hand what it's like living with them.
Connor is spending a week on a fact-finding trip funded by the Danish Embassy, Canberra.
In Demark wind energy alone produces more than the total power consumption of an entire nation, with the extra fed back into the continental grid.
This is what he's been up to so far:
The full series of stories will be published in the coming weeks. If you have a question you'd like to ask Connor email him at connor.pearce@austcommunitymedia.com.au
