Beyond the Horizon: The Illawarra Mercury's journey to Denmark to find the facts on offshore wind

We asked Esbjerg locals what they think about wind energy. Clockwise from top left: Karsten Madsen, Mia Julius, William Rezvani and Karsten Petersen. Pictures by Connor Pearce

As the consultation into an offshore wind farm off the coast of Wollongong kicks off the Illawarra Mercury has sent business reporter Connor Pearce to Denmark to find out first hand what it's like living with them.

Connor is spending a week on a fact-finding trip funded by the Danish Embassy, Canberra, and is getting answers to reader questions along the way.



In Denmark wind energy alone can produce more than the total power consumption of an entire nation, with the extra fed back into the continental grid.

This is what he's been up to so far:

On Thursday, August 31, Connor will visit the Danish transmission network operator Energinet and wind turbine manufacturer Vestas.

On Wednesday, August 30 Connor visited the town of Esbjerg, whose port is responsible for 80 per cent of the installed capacity of offshore wind in Europe.



On Tuesday, August 29 Connor visited the Anholt Offshore Wind Farm before travelling to the town of Give to visit steel manufacturers Stiesdal A/S & Welcon A/S.

On Monday August 28, Connor met with the Danish Energy Agency in Copenhagen before travelling to Aarhus in preparation to visit an offshore windfarm.



On Sunday, August 27 Connor took a boat trip to see the Middelgrunden wind farm off Copenhagen.



You can follow his trip in the live blog below.

The full series of stories will be published in the coming weeks. If you have a question you'd like to ask Connor email him at connor.pearce@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Please stick with us, the blog may take a moment to load