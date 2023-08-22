The old train tunnel at Helensburgh has been a labour of love for Merilyn House and her fellow volunteers in the Helensburgh and District Landcare group.
About 30 years ago they started working in the old railway reserve, an area which includes the remains of the old platform, the abandoned Helensburgh end of Cawley Rd, plus two abandoned railway tunnels - one of which famously contains a colony of glowworms.
The group is now up for an award for excellence in Crown Land management and Mrs House and the six others make up the Glowworm Tunnel Sub-committee show no signs of slowing down, with plans to install new signs and keep their little niche of the world beautiful.
They organised the excavation of the structures, which had been abandoned when the train route between Wollongong and Sydney was changed in 1915, and have been the official Crown Land managers since 2018.
They restored the 1886 station sign with a Federation Fund grant, campaigned for the city council to finally install a bin to deal with rubbish, and have battled litterbugs and vandals like local heroes.
"One of our big projects has been the replacement of the vandalised and damaged restored original Helensburgh sign with a new metal replica sign," Mrs House said.
"The Helensburgh sign is on the portion of the old platform that was uncovered back in the 1990s. The old sign which was timber had all the letters stolen on two occasions and the sign had been damaged. The new sign which was facilitated through the local Men's Shed is constructed of metal and the letters are not able to be removed."
She said they found out about the awards only after they had been nominated.
In a way it's unfortunate the group still has so much to do. They're kept busy by the fact some people still need for someone to clean up after them - graffiti sometimes, but mostly plastic bags.
"We regularly check the glowworm tunnel area, as visitors leave much rubbish at the site," Mrs House said.
"The main item is plastic bags, as many visitors, when they arrive at the site, put plastic bags around their shoes and remove and discard them after they have visited the tunnel."
Other than this, the work is positive, motivated by helping the community.
"We are currently organising to have two signs printed, one talking about the glowworms, and the other about the dos and don'ts of visiting the area," Mrs House said.
"These signs will be placed near existing signage and are in the final design stage."
Information sourced from the award nomination file.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.