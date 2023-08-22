Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Basketball

Illawarra Sports High School partners with Basketball Illawarra to foster pathways

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated August 23 2023 - 9:12am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Paulic is the only female basketballer currently playing for Illawarra Sports High School. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Emily Paulic is the only female basketballer currently playing for Illawarra Sports High School. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Back in 2002 the now Illawarra Sports High School principal Kerrie Powell and her fellow basketball coordinator, former Illawarra Hawks player and coach Matt Flynn, guided ISHS to NSW combined high schools' glory with victory in the Shell Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
More from Basketball
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.