Back in 2002 the now Illawarra Sports High School principal Kerrie Powell and her fellow basketball coordinator, former Illawarra Hawks player and coach Matt Flynn, guided ISHS to NSW combined high schools' glory with victory in the Shell Cup.
It's been lean pickings since but Mrs Powell and the school's basketball director Sonia Taylor are hoping a new partnership with the Illawarra Basketball Association, launched on Tuesday, will help ISHS return to its basketball heydays.
It's also hoped the partnership with IBA will boost the school's long-running Talented Basketball Program and provide more opportunities for boys and, especially girls.
Mrs Taylor said there were a talented group of kids who were passionate about basketball when she took over running the basketball program at the end of 2016.
"Since then we've built the program to have a quality group of young people, working at making them better basketballers, but also good young people," she said.
"The majority of our basketball program is boys. At the moment we have one female basketball student in the program, but our goal is certainly to develop the girls side of the program.
"We want to have a 15s and open boys team and our goal is to have a 15s and open girls team and build our program around Emily [Paulic], who is currently in year nine.
"We want that to happen as soon as we can but we know that that's likely to take some time to build.
"But if we can get three or four girls each year, that's certainly going to go a long way to developing the girls' side of the basketball program with 12, 15 girls in it as well."
Emily Paulic, who plays rep basketball for Illawarra's under 16s side, said she was looking forward to the day when she could play competitively for the school.
"The school is amazing, I can't wait for the next few years, it will be amazing to play here."
In the meantime Emily is enjoying training and using all the school's 'incredible' basketball facilities, including its shooting machine.
Mrs Taylor said the school's Dr Dish shooting machine set it apart from a lot of school basketball programs.
"That allows us when we do our shooting sessions for students to get a great deal of volume up. So lots of shooting, and the machine just spits the ball back out at them," she said.
"The students have the shooting sessions, the on court sessions and then strength and conditioning sessions that are all hopefully going to help them develop as basketball players.
"And our goal with Illawarra basketball is to be developing players that can then go and represent Illawarra basketball as well and go through the representative programs there.
"So it's sort of a stepping stone to getting them to that point as well."
Basketball Illawarra development manager Ben Bagoly said it was great to play a part in supporting ISHS's basketball program.
"They're the only sports school high in the Illawarra and it's a partnership that we want to foster to help our representative program and allow kids a pathway to come play basketball wide and in school," he said.
Illawarra Sports High principal Mrs Powell was hoping the partnership would result in the school returning to its former basketball glory days.
"We had a really successful program, boys and girls. We won some national championships during that time, 15s and opens in the boys," she said.
"It was a really successful program back then which we built up over the years.
"It's declined because sports high schools basically succeed in the areas of expertise of the staff.
"It's really great that we've now reformed partnerships with the Hawks and are starting to build that program back up.
"Hopefully we can get back to our heyday.
"I think it was 2002 we beat Westfields Sports in the Shell Cup final. It will be really great to be back up their winning competitions again."
Illawarra Sports High School will hold trials for its Talented Basketball Program on Thursday.
Current Year 6 to 10 students are encouraged to visit the school's website to register.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.