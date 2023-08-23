Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wollongong man Cameron Weir dodges jail for role in lover's alleged COVID grant scam

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated August 23 2023 - 10:55am, first published 10:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Weir was sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday. Picture from Facebook
Cameron Weir was sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday. Picture from Facebook

A Wollongong man who was caught up in his lover's alleged lucrative disaster fund scam has narrowly dodged jail time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.