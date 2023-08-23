A Wollongong man who was caught up in his lover's alleged lucrative disaster fund scam has narrowly dodged jail time.
A total of $12,320 in relief payments landed in Cameron Weir's personal bank account after his girlfriend at the time, Hayley Arroyo, allegedly made fraudulent business and COVID-19 applications.
Weir was set to go to hearing after he pleaded not guilty to two counts of dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception.
However following negotiations, he pleaded guilty to recklessly dealing with the proceeds of a crime and learnt his fate at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday.
"The public purse has enormous demands placed on it to assist people who need help," Magistrate Michael O'Brien said.
"It is not designed to line the pockets of those who do not need it, or make false accusations."
Detectives began investigating fraudulent disaster relief payments and identified two successful - but fraudulent - applications from Service NSW having been paid to Weir.
Arroyo allegedly completed 90 applications in a variety of names, including some using her own. She will fight 77 fraud charges in a hearing scheduled for December.
After a fraudulent application for funds due to a supposed positive COVID-19 test, Weir received $320 into his personal account on September 28, 2021.
Weir also received $12,000 on October 11, 2021 as a result of a small business hardship relief application, with a false letter from an accountant outlining loss suffered by his 'business' due to COVID-19 attached.
Weir's same phone number was provided as in the previous application.
Defence lawyer Analise Ritchie said Weir's use of the drug 'ice' was problematic at the time of the offending, however added his actions were less serious than his co-accused's alleged offending.
Ms Ritchie conceded the amount of money Weir received was significant. She noted he had since been engaging positively with rehabilitation.
Magistrate O'Brien spared Weir jail time and sentenced him to an 18-month intensive correction order.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
