Students at Wollongong Public School celebrated book week in style with colourful costumes and a parade.
From Darth Vadar to Hermione Granger, students hopped, skipped and jumped along the parade to show-off the costumes of their favourite literary characters.
Wollongong Public School students and teachers were dressed as their favourite book characters for the book week parade on Tuesday, August aa. Parents and younger siblings were also encouraged to dress-up for the festivities.
This year's Children's Book Week theme is 'Read, Grow, Inspire', the week runs until Friday, August 25.
The Children's Book Council of Australia announced their book of the year shortlist.
The young readers shortlist includes: Pip Harry's 'August and Jones', Neridah McMullin's 'Evie and Rhino', Craig Silvey's 'Runt', Zana Fraillon's 'The Way of the Dog', Kate Gordon's 'Xavier in the Meantime' and co-authors Zana Fraillon ans Bren MacDibble's 'The Raven's Song'.
All seven Wollongong City Libraries will host dress-ups, pre-school storytime events, activities and displays for book week.
Still creating a costume for Book Week? The Mercury's journalist Kate McIlwain provided some tips for DIY costumes.
