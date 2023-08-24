Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Police to speak to Primbee dunes witness, 44 years since Toni Cavanagh and Kay Docherty disappeared

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated August 24 2023 - 11:17am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeff Dakers walks along a path in the sand dunes at Windang, missing girls Toni Cavanagh and Kay Docherty and Detective Chief Inspector David Laidlaw.
Jeff Dakers walks along a path in the sand dunes at Windang, missing girls Toni Cavanagh and Kay Docherty and Detective Chief Inspector David Laidlaw.

Police are poised to speak to a man about what he saw in the sand dunes at Primbee more than 40 years ago, amid mounting interest in a theory linking the missing teens Toni Cavanagh and Kay Docherty to backpacker killer, Ivan Milat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angela Thompson

Angela Thompson

Journalist

Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.