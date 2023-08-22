Illawarra Mercury
Storm hits Illawarra bringing almost 300 lightning strikes

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated August 23 2023 - 8:33am, first published 8:30am
Hundreds of lightning strikes have lashed the Illawarra in a dramatic end to an unseasonably warm winter's day.

