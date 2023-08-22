Hundreds of lightning strikes have lashed the Illawarra in a dramatic end to an unseasonably warm winter's day.
Almost 300 strikes were recorded within 25 kilometres of Albion Park as the storm struck on the evening of Tuesday, August 22, with most in Dapto, Port Kembla, Shellharbour and towards the Southern Highlands.
Of those, 52 lightning strikes hit the ground.
"The storm centred on Moss Vale and the Highlands, but it was somewhat expected in the Illawarra," Weatherzone meteorologist Felix Levesque said.
Along with the lightning strikes came the rain, with 14.6 millimetres recorded in Albion Park, 7.2mm in Bellambi and 6.6mm in Kiama.
The weather was predicted to be warm on Tuesday, and forecasts were right with a top of 24.1 degrees in Albion Park, 20.7 in Bellambi and 20.4 in Kiama.
This was well above the mean maximum temperatures for August of 18.9 degrees (Albion Park) and 18.1 (Bellambi and Kiama).
The overnight rainfall brings the August total to above average for Bellambi, with 114mm recorded. The mean rainfall for the month is 90mm.
Albion Park's rainfall has been below average with 53.2mm (mean is 57.7mm) and Kiama has had 69.2mm of rain (mean is 80.7mm).
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
