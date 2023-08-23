A Wollongong photographer who allegedly asked to stay in a woman's van because he had nowhere else to go has been accused of raping her as she slept.
The trial of Thomas Michael Healy began at Nowra District Court on Wednesday.
The 31-year-old has pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual intercourse without consent.
In opening submissions, the Crown alleged two women were visiting the South Coast and had met Healy on a whim outside the Milton Hotel around closing time on April 17, 2022.
The women, Healy and another man allegedly drank together on a grass area near the venue into the early hours of the morning.
It's alleged Healy wasn't intending on staying in Milton and had persistently asked the complainant if he could stay in her van, claiming that he made attempts to book an Uber.
The Crown said the woman allowed him to stay under the condition he sleep in the front passenger seat until daybreak, while the woman slept on a mattress in the back.
It's alleged the woman awoke during the night to Healy on top of her and that she felt "thrusting" his penis inside of her, prompting her to push him and say "what are you doing?" before he left.
The Crown alleged the woman's pants had been removed. Police were contacted and arrived shortly after.
The complainant was taken to Wollongong Hospital where a sexual assault examination was undertaken. The jury is expected to hear evidence from a doctor during the trial.
The Crown's case centres on the argument that the woman could not have consented due to being asleep.
"You cannot freely and voluntarily consent to intercourse if you are asleep," the Crown said.
Healy's legal team said it wasn't in dispute that he had sexual intercourse with the woman. The defence argument is that she consented to, and willingly participated in sex.
The complainant gave evidence in a closed court. The trial, before Judge Christopher O'Brien, continues on Thursday.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
