The trial of a Wollongong photographer accused of raping a woman in her van after a night out in Ulladulla is underway.
Thomas Michael Healy, 31, has pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual intercourse without consent, stemming from an alleged incident in April 2022.
A jury of 12 was empanelled at Nowra District Court on Wednesday morning, with the trial expected to run for a week.
The Crown told the jury that a group of women, aged in their 20s, travelled to the South Coast on a surfing trip, with two of those women meeting Healy outside the Milton Hotel in the early hours of the morning on April 17, 2022.
It's alleged the trio were drinking at a grass area near the pub, with one of the women inviting Healy back to her van as he didn't have anywhere to go.
The Crown will allege the woman fell asleep on a mattress in the back, while Healy was in a front passenger seat.
It's alleged the woman woke up to find her pants removed with Healy on top of her and raping her.
Healy, who remains on bail, confirmed in court that he denies the allegations.
More to come.
