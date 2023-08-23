The Woolies and BWS pop-up shop might have reopened in Kiama this week following a workplace injury, but it'll be weeks until the supermarket opens.
A 20-year-old contractor working on the $10 million renovation of the Woolworths store fell from a height on July 27 and was left with severe back injuries.
It forced an immediate shutdown of the site for a SafeWork NSW investigation and derailed the planned opening date of August 16.
A Woolworths Group spokesman said the new opening date is expected to be on Wednesday, September 13.
The Kiama workplace fall was one of three similar, but unrelated, accidents that occurred in the region during a one-week period in July. In Bulli, a 22-year-old man fell and was impaled on a metal rod, and 20-year-old Connor Pringle from Oak Flats was killed in a workplace fall.
The $10 million new-look Kiama shopping centre will provide more parking.
"The shuttle bus and pop-up shop will continue operating until the main Woolworths store is ready to go," the Woolworths Group spokesman said.
"We'd like to thank the local community for their patience and support while we continue our redevelopment of the site and we'll provide further updates and information as needed."
The bus will be wheelchair accessible and have Woolworths team member/s onboard to assist customers.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.