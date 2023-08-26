Consultation process for Dapto facility

Greyhound racing across the Illawarra is booming brighter than ever, with a new Dapto track on the way and a recent report showing that the region's greyhound racing now delivers more than $39 million a year in benefits to the NSW economy.
GRNSW CEO Mr Rob Macaulay said he was delighted to announce that the next steps in the Dapto venue will begin shortly with a community consultation.
"We are very excited by the new centre of excellence planned for Dapto greyhounds, but also for what the facility can do for the local community as a multi-sports complex," Mr Macaulay said.
"We've done a lot of work that will soon be seen through a community consultation process and we look forward to engaging with locals about what they too would like the centre to be for the wider community."
Mr Macaulay's announcement came as a recent report into the NSW greyhound industry has revealed that $39.2 million in value-added economic activity is generated annually by greyhound racing in the Illawarra and South Coast region alone.
The IER report, which scoped the NSW greyhound racing industry, reported that the Illawarra and South Coast region provided $37.8 million in direct value-added contribution and $39.2 million flow-on benefits to the NSW economy.
"The Illawarra and South Coast is a core region for our sport, with 865 roles occupied across breeders, owners, trainers, racing club and industry staff, volunteers and other deeply valued participants," Mr Macaulay said.
"These are the locals in a community who invest in the towns across the Illawarra, not to mention pay taxes and contribute to the state's coffers [and] the flow-on effects from the region's greyhound industry touch a lot of other businesses in the community as well as providing livelihoods for many hard-working people."
The boom for Dapto and the Illawarra comes after GRNSW successfully fought to keep racing at the region's iconic venue.
The long-term future of the Dapto greyhounds was at risk four years ago with an announcement from the Dapto Agricultural & Horticultural Society that racing would cease, but an agreement was reached between GRNSW and the society that the venue would be leased for racing until July 2025.
As a part of its strategic planning, GRNSW started a search for an alternative Dapto venue, and in January this year a parcel of land on Bong Bong Road was purchased for a new $11 million state of the art facility.
"The site will not only be a racing venue with scope for significant community-based usage it will be multi-functional with the potential for other sports to have use of the facility. We have already locked in a Men's Shed for the venue," Mr Macaulay said.
