A modern home with a glorious outlook

House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 2
Located opposite James Cook Park, this home enjoys a natural green outlook, while being just minutes from the Shellharbour Marina, spectacular beaches and Links Golf Course.
Michelle Mannex from Shellharbour Marina Real Estate said, "This unique Shell Cove home has been recently renovated with exceptional attention to the design, layout and quality finishes achieved.
"A designer's dream, the owners have combined their use of colour and natural materials to create a home that provides a warm and inviting luxury coastal feel."
The orientation of the open plan living zones and outdoor covered alfresco area has been cleverly positioned to make full use of the lovely northern sunny aspect.
A chic kitchen is a highlight of the home and a focal point for family and friends to gather. It has SMEG appliances, a large island bench, stone countertops, dark feature cabinetry, 900mm chef's oven and gas cooktop with ample cupboard storage.
"Around the corner in the hallway, the under-stair void has been converted into floor to ceiling wine storage. This space could also be used for a range of applications such as a home office, bulk storage or children's play area," Michelle said.
The kitchen flows into the living and dining spaces and also out onto the decked entertaining space and surrounding yard.
The three bathrooms are simply divine with wall to ceiling feature tiling, frameless shower screens and brass tapware and handles. There are five spacious bedrooms and the upper level has a second bedroom that could also become a rumpus room or study space.
There is flexibility within the floorplan for the lower level to create a dual living opportunity or to become a home office with its own side access.
Additional features include ducted air-conditioning, large master suite with heated flooring in the en suite, established lush tropical gardens and double garage with additional built in storage and office area. The property also meets a Liveability Features Appraisal in conjunction with the CSIRO.
"The home is situated directly opposite James Cook Park which offers an expansive open parkland with a children's playground, half basketball court, cricket ground and amenities. The parkway connects to walkways which lead to the Marina, Killalea and Links Golf Course," Michelle said. "This is a rare opportunity to secure a home of this quality."
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.