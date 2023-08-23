A retired Illawarra primary school teacher has been charged following accusations he raped a student in a storeroom over a decade ago.
Neil Morrison, who was a teacher and assistant principal at Minnamurra Public School, sought bail at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
The 66-year-old from Kiama Downs is yet to enter formal pleas to two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a victim under the authority of the offender.
Morrison retired from the school in 2016. The court heard he was set to be a HSC presiding officer at St Joseph's High School later this year, however the magistrate indicated that would not be happening after she granted him strict bail.
Police will allege Morrison's offending against a schoolgirl began about a decade ago when she stayed behind during recess to finish a maths task.
Upon completing the task, Morrison is alleged to have told the student to put some books into the storeroom.
Police will allege the minor felt "stuck" as Morrison followed and closed the door behind him, before he undid his belt and pushed the schoolgirl down.
Morrison allegedly put his penis into the complainant's mouth, who was crying and trying to move her head away.
Tendered court documents stated another sexual assault allegedly occurred the following year.
Morrison allegedly took the student to a photocopying room, locked the door and drew the blinds before telling her to be quiet as he raped her.
Three years ago, the complainant indicated she had been sexually assaulted to a family friend.
This was passed onto the complainant's parents and a statement was provided to the Wollongong Child Abuse Squad.
Morrison was arrested about midday on Tuesday.
He allegedly confirmed to police that he had been a teacher and was also appointed as Assistant Principal at the school. However he denied touching the complainant.
Morrison's defence lawyer proposed a set of strict bail conditions he could abide by, while police prosecutor Sergeant David Weaver opposed Morrison's release due to the seriousness of the allegations.
Magistrate Claire Girotto opted to grant bail on account of the charges being historic and that conditions could mitigate risks.
Morrison must report to police daily, be under home detention, and not be in the company of anyone under the age of 18.
He was also banned from being in the company of anyone under 18 and from seeking employment involving minors.
He will return to court on October 16.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
