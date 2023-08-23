Illawarra Mercury
Retired Illawarra teacher Neil Morrison arrested over historic child sex abuse charges

Updated August 23 2023 - 6:12pm, first published 3:00pm
A retired Illawarra primary school teacher has been charged following accusations he raped a student in a storeroom over a decade ago.

