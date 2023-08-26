A Knockout: Kieza spins boxing yarns with skill of the sweet scientist

An inductee into the Australian Boxing Hall of Fame, cornerman to the likes of Jeff Fenech, Lovemore Ndou and Joe Bugner, the country's preeminent boxing writer for four decades... Grantlee Kieza's forgotten more boxing yarns than most will ever know.
Of course he remembers more than could fit in a single book, but the very best of them feature in Knockout: Great Australian Boxing Stories the latest offering for the writer of acclaimed biographies of iconic Australians - including Matthew Flinders, Henry Lawson, Mary Reibey and Banjo Patterson among others.
Knockout is a return to his first love, a journey that began when, as a young scribe for The Daily Telegraph, he wandered into Newtown Police Boys Club in 1980 to throw some leather of his own.
There he encountered a reforming "juvenile delinquent" named Jeff Fenech and his trainer, an Erskinveille signwriter named Johnny Lewis.
He accepted an invitation from the latter to help out in the corner of some of his fighters and it proved a ticket to the most successful boxing ride for a fighter-trainer duo this country's seen.
Fenech became a three-division world champion (and later four-division when the WBC, after 31 years, belatedly overturned the daylight robbery that was Fenech's 'draw' with African great Azumah Nelson in las Vegas in 1991).
All is chronicled in the pages that follow, but it's in the first handful of chapters you learn that this collection of yarns will take you somewhere privileged.
In 1986, spurred by the injustice of his own Olympic experience, Fenech knocked out American Gold Medalist Steve McCory in the 14th round of a brutal bout in Sydney.
It was one of Fenech's finest hours, but you wouldn't have known it if you, like Kieza, had seen the 'Marrickville Mauler' on the floor of his "still unfurnished" bedroom with a face so swollen it looked like he'd "contracted the mumps."
With eyes swollen almost shut, and hands a mangled mess, the fighter "capable of so much animal-like ferocity" lay unashamedly "blubbering like a five-year-old that had scraped his knees on the playground concrete."
It's both an indication of where Kieza's narrative is about take you, and a poignant reminder that the fighters who entertain and enthrall under the bright lights pay a toll few of us will ever see or understand.
"The physical toughness and the courage in boxing is unlike anything else," Kieza tells the Mercury
"It really is a one-on-one sport and there's no teammates to help you. When the bell goes, it's just you and the other guy or the other girl, and one of them is trying to knock the head off the other.
"The fight becomes a fight for your life in real terms. You can lose a tennis match badly at Wimbledon and back up a few months later to play the US Open. You get badly beaten in boxing, you might never fight again, you might never walk again, you might never even breathe again.
"George Foreman once said that boxing was the heavyweight champion of sports because of the courage and the drive you needed to succeed and the consequences of failure.
"It made the sport such such a dramatic thing to cover as a journalist and I think that's why so many famous writers were drawn to write about boxing. People like Ernest Hemingway and Norman Mailer, they were great boxing tragics.
"Damon Runyon and Paul Gallico, they were famous boxing writers. It really is a magnet for such drama, such fascinating characters, and often such comic characters come out of the fight game as well."
Kieza's narrative provides this compelling insight into the sweet science and, for a sports scribe who often pines for an era of sports writing long-preceding his, a look at how journalism was once done.
The complete and utter absorption in subject matter that was the doorway to such great stories and characters is something that newsrooms, sadly, have little time for these days.
The stories post-1980 are, for the most part, first-hand recollections, but Kieza's a skill as a historian reveals itself in a complete account of the sweet science in Australia.
"A lot of the stories that I was actually personally involved in, from helping train Jeff Fenech from when he was the NSW flyweight champion up until Jeff Horn beating Manny Pacquiao," Kieza says.
"I sat on the [ring] apron next to his granddad as his eyes and ears because his granddad was losing his sight and his hearing.
"Before that, I met many of the great champions just through my work as a journalist. I made a documentary in, in 1996 called That's Boxing and I got to interview a lot of them way back from the 1930s.
"I became friends with people like Fred Henneberry, who was a great hero of the Depression era, Vick Patrick who was Australia's great boxing hero of the 1940s.
"All those great champions all the way through from, probably the 30s to the present day, I'd had some sort of relationship with them."
What's striking about the accounts, is just how poignantly Australia's boxing history mirrors the country's.
A hundred years before Cathy Freeman's iconic gold-medal run at the Sydney Olympics, boxing produced the country's first Indigenous sporting icons - and long before Lionel Rose became the first Indigenous world champion with a stunning upset of legendary Japanese Fighting Harada in Tokyo to claim the undisputed bantamweight title in 1968.
As Kieza relays, it may not have happened were it not for his great Indigenous predecessor George Bracken, who succeeded another Indigenous champion Jack Hassen, who himself followed in the footsteps of Ron Richards "one of the great success stories of Australian sport, and one of its most profound tragedies."
Bracken once told Kieza that, were the opportunities afforded young white men available to him, he would have never laced on a pair of gloves at all.
"All the way back to people like Jerry Jerome (1912) there were great Indigenous champions," Kieza says.
"Lionel Rose started boxing largely because George Bracken was his idol. As a little boy, he and his grandmother hitchhiked down to Melbourne to watch him fight and George Bracken told Lionel that 'Aboriginal kids had to fight twice as hard as the white kids because they all started life behind the eight ball'.
"That was case with so many, like Jack Hassen who started boxing in Jimmy Sharman's tents and grew up way, way out in the outback past Cloncurry.
"It's quite sad that one of the few opportunities open to Aboriginal people in the 30s, 40s and 50s was through boxing. They had no advantages in life and boxing was a way for them to get out of that cycle of poverty.
"You see that with a lot of the great Indigenous fighters of that era who were really fighting to overcome bad circumstances that they were in, and that drove them on to great success."
While boxing was the path out of poverty for Indigenous fighters, the sport also opened otherwise closed doors for immigrants - albeit often with anglicised names more palatable to a still prejudiced mainstream.
The sport was cut-through for the likes of Victor Patrick Lucca, who became a 1940s icon as 'Vic Patrick', and Rocky Gattellari whose family migrated from Calabria to escape the influence of the mafia.
It continued through the likes of Johnny Famechon, 'Aussie' Joe Bugner, whom Kieza cornered through various major fights, Kostya Tsyzu and Lovemore Ndou.
The latter now boasts almost as many law degrees as he does professional fights, with Kieza having been in his corner when he fought Mexican icon Canelo Alvarez in 2010.
"There's a whole tradition of immigrant boxers who built up big followings because they took on the establishment and won,"Kieza said.
"To be integrated into society, that was a way of them finding acceptance. The Italian fighters after World War II and a lot of the other migrants, they had big followings.
"Someone like Rocky Gattellari was bullied at school because he was an Italian immigrant. His way to overcome the bullies was to really shine in boxing. He ended up representing Australia at the Olympic Games and went on to become a great national champion.
"Lovemore was one of the great success stories I met in boxing. He's just an example for everybody, no matter what your circumstances are in life, if you put your mind to it and really have a go, you can achieve incredible things. That's one of the messages I want to get through the book."
Tsyzu's son Tim, soon to be crowned WBO world champion, is presently the face of another golden generation for Australian boxing, while brother Nikita is grabbing eyes on the domestic scene. Kieza can recall both as "small boys swinging from the top rope of the boxing ring" in dad Kostya's gym.
Among other world champions like IBF cruiserweight king Jai Opetaia, since dethroned unified lightweight world champion George Kambosos, IBF bantamweight queen Ebanie Bridges and Wollongong's own world title prospect Sam Goodman plying their trade, there's never been a better time to sink one's teeth into the rich trove of Australian boxing's historical treasures.
But while the stories are told with all the skill an acumen of the writer who produced Hudson Fysh, Mrs Kelly, Banks, Banjo and Monash, Knockout doesn't read like a history book.
It feels a lot more like pulling up a stool and going 15 rounds rounds at the bar with an aficionado boasting the knowledge of a scholar, but the language of a punter.
"That's how I wanted it to come across," Kieza said.
"Not as a history book or like an encyclopedia. I just wanted to be like a series of yarns, like someone talking to someone at a pub.
"Whether it was battling Mike Tyson in a fun sort of way over in Washington, or seeing the great rise of a champion's career, or the downfall. That's the way I wanted it to be."
