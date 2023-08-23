The owner of Dendrobium Mine at Kembla Heights has failed in a challenge against a judge's order that it pay an injured worker damages of almost $900,000.
Troy McGoldrick was working as a graduate mining engineer at the South32 coal mine when, in 2013, 30 tonnes of coal fell on him and fractured his left foot, leaving him with long-lasting pain and problems with physical activity.
Dendrobium Coal Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of South32, admitted negligence but it fell to a Supreme Court judge to determine the amount of damages owed to Mr McGoldrick.
Read more: Retired teacher accused of raping teacher
In October 2022 Justice Peter Garling awarded damages totalling $898,691.86 covering several expenses, including past and future medical costs and surgery, past and future domestic assistance, home modifications, non-economic loss, a buffer on future earning capacity, and lost superannuation on future earnings.
Many of the damages were agreed, but in dispute were the amounts Dendrobium Coal should pay for non-economic loss, future economic loss, and future treatment and domestic assistance.
Dendrobium Coal has since appealed Justice Garling's determination, arguing he erred in certain findings and evaluating particular evidence.
As a result of his injury Mr McGoldrick was no longer able to work as a mining engineer and took a job at Appin Mine (also owned by South32), but Justice Garling found his employment was uncertain and awarded damages totalling $392,000.
For non-economic loss he took into account the permanent effects of the incident on Mr McGoldrick's life which would be felt for "many, many years to come", awarding $174,758.
Damages for future treatment and future domestic help came to $237,500, with $15,000 for past domestic assistance.
The grounds of Dendrobium Coal's appeal related to the extent to which Mr McGoldrick suffered injury to his left ankle and the extent of ongoing disability; whether Mr McGoldrick established that Appin Mine would close before the end of his working life; and whether he was overcompensated for future domestic assistance and surgery costs.
The Court of Appeal rejected all grounds of appeal, ruling that Justice Garling had not erred in determining that Mr McGoldrick suffered reduced enjoyment of life, nor in his evaluation of the medical evidence.
Dendrobium Coal argued that no damages for future economic loss should have been awarded but the Court of Appeal determined there was no error when Justice Garling found Appin Mine was unlikely to operate beyond 2034.
The appeals court also found the judge had not erred in his approach to damages for future domestic assistance for Mr McGoldrick and future surgery expenses.
The appeal was dismissed and Dendrobium Coal was ordered to pay Mr McGoldrick's costs for the appeal.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.