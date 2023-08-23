Buses are replacing trains on the Southern Highlands Line after a freight train slammed into a truck at Picton.
The crash occurred at 11.30am on Wednesday, August 23, near the intersection of Maldon Bridge Road and Picton Road.
A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were called, but nobody was injured or required transport to hospital.
A limited number of buses are replacing trains between Picton and Campbelltown on the Southern Highlands Line.
"Passengers are advised to allow plenty of extra travel time," a Transport Management Centre spokesperson said.
"Passengers should also listen to announcements and check information displays for service updates."
There is currently no forecast for when this section of the train line will reopen.
Trains continue to run between Picton and Moss Vale.
Southbound traffic is affected, and trucks are queuing on Picton Road as a result of the crash.
As of 2pm on Wednesday, there were no delays on the South Coast Line.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
