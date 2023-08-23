Scroll down to see pics of the menu ...
A new vegan eatery in the heart of Wollongong has been swamped by customers in its first week, all thanks to a Facebook group with a penchant for plant-based food.
Lil Mah's has popped up in the old Swell Coffee space, opposite the Wesley Church on Crown Street, and serves everything from sweet treats and smoothies to kebabs you would think are the real deal.
"Thank God for the 'Vegongs of Wollongong'," owner and chef Oliver Boudib said of the Facebook page which has brought in a lot of customers.
"The food is all tried and tested Things like the kebab is, like, five years of trial and error. The food is tasty food that feels good and is satisfying."
Oliver said after years working in high-class restaurants he wanted to run his own venture with a move towards sustainability and felt plant-based was the way to go.
Around seven years ago he opened Samadhi Whole Foods in Camden, with its popularity spurring him to open a little sister store in the Illawarra.
"It's been really, really nice that people are telling their friends and posting things on [Facebook]," said Oliver.
The love already being shared for his restaurant is possibly due to Illawarra residents having a "strong connection to the natural world", or perhaps because he just serves great food.
Other items on the menu include toasties, an array of salads, Buddha bowls, fried polenta, red lentil dahl, cakes, nachos, arancini balls, brewed chai and various cakes.
Lil Mah's is open Tuesday and Wednesday 11am to 4pm, and Thursday to Saturday 11am to 8pm.
Find them on Instagram: @lilmahsalley
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
