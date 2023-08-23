Boost for De La Salle as key man Williams escapes suspension

De La Salle have managed a huge result well ahead of kickoff in Saturday's preliminary final, with halfback Jack Williams escaping suspension on a dangerous throw charge arising out of his side's loss to Collegians last week.
Collies were far too good for the minor premiers in the major semi-final, running out 24-6 winners to book the first berth in the grand final.
The headaches didn't end there for coach Luke Manahan, with Williams placed on report for a lifting tackle on Dogs prop Josh Dowel with only minutes left.
It was a major concern for De La amid skinny halves depth underneath the star No. 7, but he'll now be on deck after the tackle was only deemed a grade one.
With an unblemished record, Williams avoided suspension with an early guilty plea, leaving him free to take the park in Saturday's grand final qualifier against Thirroul.
Lock Jacko Stewart is also free to play after escaping charge on a high tackle that was placed on report earlier in the match.
It's a welcome development for Manahan, who admits he'd started working on contingency plans not involving Williams.
"I was a little bit surprised, I was planning this week without Jack and potentially Jacko as well because you have to [plan for] worst case scenario," Manahan said.
"I'm pretty thankful they both got off because Jack's been the quiet achiever in the team after cementing [himself] in there with Eli (Lovido). They've worked really well together and I'm not sure how much depth we have in the halves that qualifies.
"We'd have been looking at (fullbacks), Tyla Tamou or Chaz Jarvis slotting in there but going in with Jack is a really big boost for us, that's for sure."
Having Williams on deck won't be a cure-all given how De La failed to fire in the major semi. After grabbing the opening try, the Shire boys couldn't get on the board again despite a mountain of good ball.
Williams and Lovido have been arguably the form halves pairing in the competition, but couldn't strike a blow in a second stanza that finished 2-0 in favour of the Dogs.
"To be honest, afterwards we just spoke about how good Collegians were," Manahan said.
"They solved everything in defence, they turned up. We just kept trying to go out the back and their slide defence was really good. I don't think we were too bad defensively, they iced their opportunities and we didn't.
"We did video with the boys and there were just certain situations in the game where we didn't execute. There were two or three passes that went to ground that we potentially score [if held].
"I don't think we were that bad at all, it was 2-0 in the second half. We weren't that far away. We just got beaten by a better team on the day. That's what it comes down to in finals."
"We're not going to change too much at all," Manahan said.
"We're not going to re-invent the wheel, it's been working for us, it's just about having a game plan going into each opposition. Everyone at this end of the season knows what the other team's bringing.
"Thirroul this week are going to be tough to crack, they're a really good team. It's about who turns up on the day in finals and plays the best footy wins the game."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
