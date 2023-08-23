Illawarra Mercury
Boost for De La Salle as key man Williams escapes suspension

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated August 23 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 1:53pm
De La Salle have managed a huge result well ahead of kickoff in Saturday's preliminary final, with halfback Jack Williams escaping suspension on a dangerous throw charge arising out of his side's loss to Collegians last week.

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

