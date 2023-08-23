Mayo masterclass guides Albion Park to minor premiership

Josh Mayo's hat-trick helped Albion Park secure this year's Illawarra South Coast men's hockey minor premiership, with the side defeating Wests 4-2 in round 20 action at Unanderra on Sunday.
Mayo is the new drag flick sensation of this Park outfit and a second generation Mayo family player, following on from his father David and uncles Ian and Stephen, who have all won multiple major premierships with the club.
The Red Devils just failed to beat the Eagles for the minor title having won the last encounter 3-2 and celebrating their 50th club anniversary this year.
The Eagles - who were at full strength - surged to a 3-1 lead at the break with Mayo scoring three drags flicks, while the Devils pulled one back through Tom Dolby.
Wests were missing several players, but reduced the deficit to 3-2 through Abram Unicomb. However, Brady Anderson made sure of victory with five minutes to go.
Park coach Jack Hayes was happy with the result, saying the three good flicks by Josh Mayo was the real difference in the end.
"We had some really good chances in field play that we didn't capitalise on," Hayes said. "We will need to be better on that coming into finals."
Meanwhile, University had a field day, thrashing Fairy Meadow by 11-1 with William Orth and Isaac McGregor scoring hat-tricks, Lucas van Mechelen mustering a brace and there was single goals from Heath Ogilvie, Jake Willis and Joram Salisbury.
In the women's competition, Wests Illawarra inflicted Albion Park's first defeat of the season, beating them 5-4 in a thriller last Friday night at the new turf at Croome Road. Despite the loss, Park also wrapped up this year's minor premiership.
Wests led 2-0 after the first quarter with goals from Piki McCreedy and Holly Hurford and further goals from Melissa Eastwood, Imogen Fowles and Zoe Morell. Park replied through a hat-trick from Kiarra Marsh and a single from sister Cherie Marsh.
Wests coach and 2004 Olympian Bianca Broadhurst said it was great to come away with the win and felt the team were always in control of the game, despite the closeness of the final scoreline.
Elsewhere, University beat Avondale 2-0 with goals from Miri Maroney and Lucinda Preeo, and Railway Greys beat Figtree-Unanderra 4-2 with Georgia Cohen scoring a hat-trick for the Greys.
