Mayo masterclass guides Albion Park to minor premiership

By Tony de Souza
Updated August 23 2023 - 3:30pm, first published 2:45pm
Josh Mayo takes a drag flick during a recent game for Albion Park. Picture - Supplied
Josh Mayo takes a drag flick during a recent game for Albion Park. Picture - Supplied

Josh Mayo's hat-trick helped Albion Park secure this year's Illawarra South Coast men's hockey minor premiership, with the side defeating Wests 4-2 in round 20 action at Unanderra on Sunday.

