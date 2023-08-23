How this Illawarra mum went from dipping toe in karate to taking on world's best

At 40, Stephanie Frazer never could have dreamed that she would discover a new lease on life in a Thirroul karate dojo.
But that is exactly what has happened to the Illawarra mum, who - less than three years after taking up the sport - is now representing Samurai Dojo on the global stage.
It's been a whirlwind journey in the sport for Frazer, who only became interested karate in early 2020 because she was looking for a school for her son Tobias. She discovered the dojo just before, in her own words, "the world ended" due to the COVID pandemic.
"Samurai's Sensei Paul (Pirie) was offering free Zoom lessons, though I decided to wait until we could meet in person before committing. So I waited until the lockdown ended before enrolling Tobias," Frazer said.
"Right from the start, I knew that Samurai Dojo was the perfect choice. The philosophy of confidence, respect and control was evident from day one and I immediately saw the positive influence on my son.
"The more I learnt about the dojo, the style (Kimura Shukokai) and the history, the more I realised how lucky I had been to find Samurai Dojo."
While she was delighted with her son's progression, Frazer could never have dreamt that she would also become a student.
However, that all changed at the end of 2020.
"I've never been particularly athletic. In fact, I'd pretty much hated every form of exercise and sport that I've never tried," Frazer said.
"But I attended a Gasshuku training event as a spectactor that my son was participating in. At the Gasshuku, I saw there were a couple of women who were blackbelts and I was so impressed. They looked so strong and capable.
"I jokingly said to Sensei Paul, 'do you do adult classes her in Thirroul?' And he said, ' I do now' - and that's essentially how it started. I had a couple of lessons and caught the bug. It was the best decision ever."
Frazer says she enjoyed steady progression during the first two years at the dojo, but she has really started to hit her straps in 2023.
She was part of the Samurai Dojo contingent who dominated at a national United Martial Arts invitational competition on the Gold Coast in June, with the six competitors and one coach returning home with 10 trophies and medals.
Last month, Frazer also travelled to South Africa to represent Australia at the World KSI Karate Championships. She competed in the ladies veteran class, finishing fifth in Kumite and seven in Kata.
"That was definitely my greatest achievement in karate so far," she said.
"Not only was the competition an incredible experience and something that I never would have thought possible, I was also lucky enough to be train with some amazing Karae-ka from all around the world, including three world chief instructors.
"I was welcomed into local dojos in Cape Town with open arms."
However, Frazer has now set her eyes on some more lofty goals in the coming years.
Having recently attained her brown belt, she has now began working towards getting a black belt. Frazer also hopes to represent Australia at next year's European Championships and at the 2025 World Championships in Finland.
"But karate is not about a destination. It really is a journey so my main goal is just to keep training, keep learning and keep moving forward on the path," she said.
"The community at our dojo is incredible, it has grown steadily over the three years since I first found it and has just got better and better. The dojo is very inclusive and community focused, I feel very much at home in the dojo. Sensei Paul leads from the top and ensures that the culture of the dojo remains one of positivity, respect, connection and fun.
"We have a great group of both kids and adults and we all just have a great time training together. I've made some fantastic friends, most of whom I would never have met without karate and perhaps most importantly - as corny as it sounds - I've found myself.
