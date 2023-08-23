A Wollongong tutor said the revamped NAPLAN system has been getting mixed feedback from parents, who believe there are pros and cons to the new four-band system.
With national, state and territory results released on August 23, the owner of Illawarra Tutoring Matthew Nolan said some parents had preferred the previous 10-band system but tutors found the new system easier when it came to tracking their students' progress.
"While some parents feel the 10-band system was better, one parent said that the four band system helped reduce how much pressure their kids felt (which is extremely important)," Mr Nolan, owner of Illawarra Tutoring said.
"All the tutors agreed it's an easier way to track the progress of their students."
In an overhaul of the testing method, the 10-band structure has been switched to a new four-band level that parents can 'view at a glance'.
The four levels of achievement are: exceeding, strong, developing, and needing additional support.
The overhaul was timed for the full transition for the test to be held online.
Year three, five, seven, and nine students sat their test in March with a new measurement scale and a higher expectation.
David de Carvalho, chief of Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting (ACARA) said people should keep in mind that "expectations [are] set at a higher level than in previous years".
"Parents want to know if their child is where they should be at that stage of their schooling," Mr de Carvalho said.
"With these new reports, they will know at a glance whether students need literacy or numeracy support to improve and meet the NAPLAN expectations for their year level."
The new measurement scale means the 2023 results cannot be compared to previous year's results.
The NAPLAN results show one-in-ten students need additional support in literacy and numeracy across Australia.
More than two-thirds of students nationally are meeting higher literacy and numeracy expectations.
The results showed a trend of girls outperforming boys in literacy at every year level. While boys generally outperformed girls in numeracy, specifically in year five.
Students from the highest socio-educational backgrounds, in urban areas, or from non-Indigenous backgrounds tended to have higher results.
"The biggest thing that we've seen is the kids themselves being quite stressed about [NAPLAN]," Wollongong tutor Mr Nolan said.
"I think a lot of what the parents are concerned about is the stress of the child themselves more than the results."
This year students sat the NAPLAN test in March instead of May, which Mr Nolan said gives his employees a head-start to supporting students.
"Being earlier in the year helps cater teaching to the student's current performance and requirements, helping those who are behind catch up," Mr Nolan said.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
