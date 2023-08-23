A row cafes and restaurants in the often maligned strip of Crown Street between Church and Kembla streets are up for sale or have changed hands, but those that remain are positive about efforts to draw in shoppers and diners.
Four months ago, a group of hospitality business owners joined forces to turn lower Crown Street mall into a European-style piazza and for council to continue efforts to promote outdoor dining.
Already one of the group members' businesses has changed hands and another has closed, but co-organiser and owner of San Churro Mani Rosete said the group remained committed to their vision.
"People want to dine out in the sunshine, there's definitely an appetite for it," he said.
Former owner of Swallowed Anchor Jonathon Saba said he decided to sell his business and focus on hospitality and event catering.
Mr Saba said the rising cost of living, reducing locals' willingness to spend on food and dining, was hitting hospitality businesses across the board, but in his location, access was a particular sticking point.
"People don't want to pay an arm and a leg for parking."
Business broker Enzo Conti, who has three businesses on the block for sale, including the now-closed Lux, said despite the turnover in owners, interest was strong from new owners in establishing a foothold on the strip.
"There's a lot of interest in those cafes that are for sale," he said.
Mr Conti said that most interest was from operators from outside of Wollongong keen to have a site in the heart of the CBD.
"Everyone's around, workers and shoppers, that's the attraction."
Operators in the mall have to pay an extra levy to Wollongong City Council, which helps fund the promotion, management, cleaning and maintenance of the mall.
Mr Conti said this, along with higher interest rates and decreases in consumer spending, made it a challenging time for hospitality operators.
"For any business at the moment it's tough, because of the pressure from the economy, interest rates and so on."
Despite this, Mr Rosete remained upbeat. Having recently installed new outdoor furniture he said feedback from customers was immediate.
"They love it, and we're noticing more customers are sitting outside because of it."
