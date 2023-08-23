Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

Wollongong cafes for sale, change hands as spending drops

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated August 23 2023 - 9:05pm, first published 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
San Churro manager Karen Boudib in the newly installed outdoor dining area. Picture by Adam McLean
San Churro manager Karen Boudib in the newly installed outdoor dining area. Picture by Adam McLean

A row cafes and restaurants in the often maligned strip of Crown Street between Church and Kembla streets are up for sale or have changed hands, but those that remain are positive about efforts to draw in shoppers and diners.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.