Rugup Beach Co shortlisted for ecommerce award

Updated August 23 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 4:28pm
Rugup Beach Co founder Natalie Zukowski and son Ethan wearing the Rugii. Picture supplied
Mangerton mum Natalie Zukowski is in the running for a national ecommerce award only four years after a need close to home began her business journey.

