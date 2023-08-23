Mangerton mum Natalie Zukowski is in the running for a national ecommerce award only four years after a need close to home began her business journey.
Ms Zukowski, a mum to three boys, wanted her third son Ethan - who was born with a rare brain disorder and epilepsy - to be able to enjoy the family's beloved beach outings.
This set Ms Zukowski off on her journey to design and launch the Rugii, an innovative hooded towel set that maximises comfort and warmth with room to play and explore.
The two piece short and hooded shirt set includes mesh pockets that prevent sand from getting stuck and two options of terry towel or waffle fabrics.
After a bit of in-house testing and feedback, Ms Zukowski launched her brand Rugup Beach Co in time for summer in 2022.
This year, Rugup Beach Co is in the running for the Kids Clothing Category and the She.com awards, an Australia-wide awards program for celebrating women in e-commerce.
Sign up to receive The Business Briefing in your inbox each Thursday at 6am by selecting business below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.