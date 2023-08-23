Missing Mangerton man found after police call for help

A missing 63-year-old man from Mangerton has been found.
Police issued an urgent call for help on Thursday, August 24 after the man left his house around 3.30am and couldn't be found.
"Following a public appeal and geo-tarted SMS in the area, the man was located in Coniston just before 8am," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
"Police would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance."
