Missing Mangerton man found after police call for help

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated August 24 2023 - 8:49am, first published 7:35am
File picture of a police officer.
File picture of a police officer.

A missing 63-year-old man from Mangerton has been found.

