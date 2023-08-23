A 25-year-old man has died in a horror crash on the South Coast that left the Princes Highway closed in both directions.
The single-car accident occurred at 5.50am around 15 kilometres north of Moruya on Thursday, August 24.
"A Holden Colorado utility was reportedly travelling north when it lost control and rolled," a NSW Police spokeswoman said.
The driver and sole occupant died at the scene.
The highway was still closed at midday on Thursday as investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash took place.
Traffic diversions are in place, with northbound and southbound motorists travelling between Moruya and Bimbimbie being diverted via North Head Drive, George Bass Drive and Broulee Road.
This diversion is not suitable B-double, which are being parked.
Due to the nature of the crash, there is no forecast for when the highway can reopen.
More to come.
