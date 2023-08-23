Illawarra Mercury
Princes Highway closed at Moruya after fatal crash

Nadine Morton
Nadine Morton
Updated August 24 2023 - 8:19am, first published 8:05am
File picture of a police car.
One person had died in a horror crash on the South Coast that's left the Princes Highway closed in both directions.

