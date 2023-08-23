Princes Highway closed at Moruya after fatal crash

One person had died in a horror crash on the South Coast that's left the Princes Highway closed in both directions.
The single-car accident occurred at 5.50am around 15 kilometres north of Moruya on Thursday, August 24.
"A utility reportedly lost control and crashed," a NSW Police spokeswoman said.
"The driver and sole occupant died at the scene."
Emergency services are on scene and an investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Traffic diversions are in place, with northbound and southbound motorists travelling between Moruya and Bimbimbie being diverted via North Head Drive, George Bass Drive and Broulee Road.
This diversion is not suitable B-double, which are being parked.
Due to the nature of the crash, there is no forecast for when the highway can reopen.
More to come.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
