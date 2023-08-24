A man who became angry after being cut off from the bar at a wedding and later crashed into the groom's house has been ordered to pay $10,000 in compensation.
Police found the top of Kane Stegman's snorkel that was attached to his Toyota Land Cruiser at the groom's Albion Park address which led him to being charged with damaging property.
Stegman, 24, pleaded guilty to the crime and learnt his fate at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
Tendered court documents stated Stegman, who had been drinking since 10am, attended his father-in-law's wedding at the Robertson Hotel on January 14.
Stegman grew angry and went outside after being cut off from the bar about 10pm, prompting people to come outside and attempt to speak with him - however he wanted to be left alone.
Half an hour later, a "wrestle" erupted between Stegman and two other men, with his father-in-law coming outside to separate his guests.
Defence lawyer Justine Hall said Stegman was acting in self-defence in this moment, and that he left shortly after.
About 1am a witness watched from his bedroom window as Stegman crashed his Land Cruiser into the groom's Albion Park address.
The witness told police the Land Cruiser reversed from the premises after ploughing through the garage door before taking off at speed.
The steel door smashed over a vehicle parked in the driveway, while two other parked vehicles inside the garage were forced into each other, causing damage.
Police arrived at the address and seized the top of a Safari brand ute snorkel before obtaining statements from witnesses.
Officers contacted Stegman's father-in-law however due to him celebrating his wedding, arrangements were made for him to attend the station later.
When he did, he immediately identified Stegman due to the earlier incident. Stegman was arrested when he attended Lake Illawarra police station on January 16.
Magistrate Claire Girotto handed him a 12-month conditional release order without conviction, and ordered him to pay his father-in-law $10,000 in compensation.
An apprehended violence order to protect the victim was also fixed for two years.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
