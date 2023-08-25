From playing the tin whistle in the foyer to becoming the musical director, Peter Copeland hasn't missed a single Southern Stars show since it started in 2001.
With the rehearsals complete and the Illawarra's schools arena spectacular now waiting for the curtain to go up, Mr Copeland has reflected on the show he loves.
In the first Southern Stars show, the then 17-year-old held a tin whistle to his lips as part of the four-piece Irish band 'The Forrs' to entertain guests in the WIN Entertainment Centre foyer.
"I was playing the tin whistle, which is like a little recorder," Mr Copeland said.
Excited students, teachers and families filled the relatively new WIN Entertainment Centre which had only opened three years earlier.
Fast-forward 22 years and Mr Copeland now stands on the stage as the music director conducting the orchestra.
"I was a kid in a school that wanted to do more, saw the opportunity and took it and now I get to provide that opportunity for other kids. So, it's a full circle," he said.
"It opened up a world for me that let me explore my passion for music and live performance and the performing arts and the reason why I've stuck with it is because of that very reason. It gives kids that opportunity to step outside of what they're doing."
From student to director, the pre-show feelings are still the same, Mr Copeland said.
"It's always that little bit of a rush of adrenaline right before [the show] when you hear the 'Ladies and gentlemen, please turn off your phones'," he said.
"The kids just harness all that energy it's like a nervous excitement and that's really what drives us through and gets the show off the road."
Zoe Steele first performed for Southern Stars as a dancer in 2002 and ever since she said the show "is my happy place".
"It's probably one of my most favourite weeks of the year," Ms Steele said.
The then 16-years-old Bowral High School student performed at Southern Stars for two years before returning some years later as a university student.
"It's that life long connection and just passion for the performing arts. That definitely makes me want to keep coming back and giving back to the students, the next generation."
The Woonona High School PE teacher has been the Southern Stars dance director since 2018.
She also balances teaching, Southern Stars and running 16 classes a week at her dance studio.
The 2023 show will include a huge range of song genres and dance styles, Ms Steele said: "Definitely an emotional roller coaster within the show too. Lots of highs, lots of lows, but lots of entertainment.".
"It is just one of the most incredible moments to see that many students on the floor enjoying your choreography and literally having the time of their lives," she said.
"I remember being one of those students, too and just having that moment with the everyone there and just embracing what's happening and enjoying each other's company."
For further details and tickets to Southern Stars The Arena Spectacular, visit southernstarsarenaspectacular.com
