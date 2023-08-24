Joint Vision Orthopaedic Group provides high quality care at the Fracture and Injury Clinic Advertising Feature

Dr Sheraz Anjum and physiotherapist Alicia Frey discussing a fracture at the clinic. Picture supplied

The sporting fields in the Illawarra are always a hive of activity with everything from cricket and football to netball and baseball being played.

While it's a great way for participants of all ages to stay fit and healthy, unfortunately the sporting fields are also a place where accidents happen.

Thankfully there is now a local clinic available to help when you have suffered a fracture or an injury whether sustained playing sport or in any of life's mishaps such as falling off a ladder doing some backyard work or twisting an ankle whilst out on a walk.



Joint Vision Orthopaedic Group, formerly known as the Wollongong Foot and Ankle Centre, launched in 2020 and brings multiple orthopaedic services together all under one roof including surgery, rehabilitation, allied health services and onsite ultrasound and x-ray.

They have now also launched an onsite Fracture and Injury Clinic to further expand their offering to the Illawarra and to help alleviate some of the pressure and wait times at local emergency departments.

Dr Sheraz Anjum from Joint Vision Orthopaedic Group said, "We're delighted to be able to offer this service to the area. We understand that when you're in pain you really just want to be seen as soon as possible.



An x-ray being completed onsite, enabling fast and accurate diagnosis. Picture supplied

"The Fracture and Injury Clinic can alleviate the time it takes to get consultation and treatment, especially at busy periods. We have some recent examples of people who have injured themselves on the footy field on a Saturday morning, and within an hour of their injury they were booked into our clinic and on a pathway to recovery."



The clinic provides a comprehensive service to individuals suffering from suspected fractures, acute soft tissue injuries, sprains and musculoskeletal injuries.



Expert care is provided by allied health and orthopaedic surgeons. The clinic is staffed by highly experienced physiotherapists, radiographers and is overseen by leading consultant orthopaedic surgeons to provide a comprehensive and accurate diagnosis.



Onsite x-rays and ultrasound services are available and can be bulk billed. The clinic also offers casting, splinting, boots and braces.



The Fracture and Injury Clinic is located onsite at the Joint Vision Orthopaedic Group at 74 Auburn Street, Wollongong. GP referrals are not required for a booking, but will be necessary after the initial assessment if surgical intervention is needed.