BlueScope says its plans to convert a turbine to generate power from waste gases would be a significant step forward for cutting its carbon emissions.
The steelmaker is well advanced on an $18.3 million plan to establish a 12 Megawatt steam turbine and alternator which would burn gases captured from the coke ovens and blast furnace to make electricity.
It would reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the Port Kembla steelworks (PKSW) by more than 8,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2-e) per year, BlueScope says.
BlueScope's total Scope 1 emissions (directly from operations) were about 8.64 million tonnes CO2-e last year, the company's 2022 sustainability report stated.
The waste gas project, known as the "23 Turbo Alternator", would convert a decommissioned steam turbine blower into a 12MW steam turbine/alternator to improve the use of gases from the blast furnace and coke ovens and produce electricity for use in the steelworks.
It has to go through the Wollongong City Council approval process because the project is below the $30 million threshold for state significant gas projects.
It would be installed next to the No.6 blast furnace, which the steelmaker this week announced had been approved for a $1.15 billion reline to extend its life by 20 years.
BlueScope's development application (DA) says there are only positives expected.
"The proposed development meets the objective of minimising any adverse effect of heavy industry on other land uses, as it will reduce the overall environmental impact of the greater PKSW site by way of reducing its CO2 emissions and thereby its carbon footprint," it states.
"Further, the proposed development will not in any way detract from the operation of existing or proposed industries on the land.
"Rather, the proposed development will enhance the operation of existing or proposed industrial operations and form a part of the diversity of activities on the land in consistency with the nature and character of surrounding industrial operations both existing and proposed."
Salt water taken from Port Kembla Harbour would be pumped in for cooling, and BlueScope's modelling indicates it would discharge 3,500 kL of water per hour, into a drain to Allens Creek and back to the harbour.
BlueScope calculated this would raise the temperature of water in the drain by 0.23 degrees, which the Environment Protection Authority, which BlueScope said would remain within BlueScope's licence temperature limit.
The EPA has proposed the installation of real-time temperature monitors to compare the discharge against "trigger limits".
No significant environmental detriment is predicted from the project.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.