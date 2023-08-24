Night time road resurfacing works will be undertaken on the Princes Highway at Heathcote, with motorists urged to allow extra travel time.
The five-night works program, between Garvan Road and Blacket Street, runs from Sunday, August 27 until Thursday, September 7.
Works will take place from 9pm until 5am Sunday to Wednesday, and from 9.30pm until 5am on Thursday.
Traffic will be affected in both directions and a 40km/h speed limit will be in place.
Alternating stop/slow traffic conditions will be in place.
Meanwhile, the final night of road resurfacing works on Five Islands Road, between Springhill Road and Flinders Street, at Port Kembla takes place on Thursday, August 24.
Two nights of road resurfacing on the M1 at Unanderra, near Five Islands Road, runs from 7pm until 5am on Thursday, August 24 and Friday, August 25.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.