Carr urges Dragons to throw caution to the wind in Auckland

It's a brand of football the Warriors are known for, but it will be St George Illawarra casting off the attacking shackles in Auckland on Friday if interim coach Ryan Carr has his way.
The Dragons make their first trip across the ditch since round seven 2018 to take on the high-flying Warriors, whose jump from 15th to top-four title chance in the space of a season under new coach Andrew Webster could well provide some hope for the long-suffering Red V faithful.
It's more than most hold for this particular trip across the Tasman, with the Warriors $1.13 favourites with the bookies against a Dragons side with just one win over the lowly Tigers since round 16.
Carr's is not a side that has played as poorly as its recent record suggests, but a breakthrough win has proven elusive. The Dragons led the Storm 18-4 in Wollongong last week before going down 38-28 in a high-scoring affair.
Carr said following the loss that he wouldn't deviate from his core approach, but the highly-regarded caretaker will encourage the Dragons to continue with a free-flowing approach that almost paid dividends last week.
"I just want to see the boys go out and play exciting footy," Carr said.
"I don't want them to go out there and just play for the clock to finish. I want them to not want the game to end, I want them to keep playing right til the 80th minute and just want it to keep going forever because they just love playing together.
"I think that enjoyment and that excitement that they've been playing with the last month is something that we're holding high in our standards and we've got to try and do that again and just get a win.
"We've been playing some really good footy without getting the result go our way. We're learning that, and we're learning it fast, but we're excited and we're feeling really confident in our footy at the moment.
"It's going to be an awesome atmosphere, it's sold out apparently. It's great to have rugby league back over here and be able to give some footy to the home fans who have missed out on a lot over the past few years through COVID.
"They're a passionate fanbase, the Warriors, so they're going to have full support. We won't have many, which is awesome, it's a backs-to-the-wall mentality. We're coming off some good form, so it should be a good game of footy."
Carr will welcome back Zac Lomax from a two-week stint on the sidelines with a shoulder injury, but it's the other edge where the Dragons could have the most headaches after Dallin Watene-Zelezniak ran four tries down their left edge in their last meeting in round 17.
It contributed to his overall tally of 21 tries, leaving him in a congested field for the Ken Irvine Medal that also incudes Mikaele Ravalawa, who last week became the first Dragon to notch 20 tries in a season since Brett Morris in 2010.
"Hopefully Mika comes out on top," Carr said.
Bula (Ravalawa) has been finishing off his tries so I'm sure it'll be a really good battle out there. Obviously DWZ's scored some really good tries this year, they like to go to their right, our left.
"They're a pretty well-rounded team, they've got good players on both sides of the field.
"Obviously Shaun Johnson's a key for them. He's playing some really good footy so we're going to have to be really good to defend him.
"Their middle is really strong with Tohu Harris and Fonua-Blake through there. There's a lot of key threats I could name and they're really well drilled.
"Webbo (Webster) and Rich Agar have done a really good job there for the Warriors this year, so they're going be a tough opponent, but at the same time we're playing some good footy and we're excited."
