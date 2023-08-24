A third person charged in relation to an alleged stabbing death of a man in the Mid North Coast earlier this year has been arrested in Wollongong.
Veronica Leanne Holten, 29, did not apply for and was formally refused bail at Wollongong Local Court on Thursday. The South Kempsey woman is yet to enter a plea to being an accessory after the fact to murder.
A 39-year-old man was found with a stab wound to the chest at a property on Robert Eggins Street, South Kempsey, about 11pm on March 1. Paramedics worked to treat him however he died at the scene.
Police, with assistance form the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad, started Strike Force Weigand to investigate the death, and on Wednesday, Holten was arrested at Wollongong police station where she was charged.
A man and woman, including 48-year-old Conrad Lardner, were arrested on May 17. Lardner was charged with murder and the pair remain before the court.
Police will allege that Holten maintained or assisted Lardner in relation to the alleged murder between 11.50pm and 11.58pm on March 1.
Holten will remain behind bars and face court at a later date.
