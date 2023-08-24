The Department of Education is "deeply concerned" by the historic child sexual assault allegations levelled against a retired Illawarra primary school teacher.
Neil Morrison, who worked as a teacher and assistant principal at Minnamurra Public School, was this week charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a victim under the authority of the offender.
The 66-year-old from Kiama Downs was granted bail at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday and is yet to enter formal pleas.
Police will allege Morrison preyed on the student more than a decade ago when she stayed behind during recess to finish a maths task.
It is alleged that he told the student to take books into a storeroom, where he followed and closed the door behind him.
There, he allegedly put his penis into the complainant's mouth. Morrison is alleged to have offended against the same complainant the following year.
"We are deeply concerned by these allegations," a Department of Education spokesperson told the Mercury.
"All students have a right to learn in a safe and supportive school environment and their safety and wellbeing are always our top priorities."
The department said it has been liaising with NSW Police and further comment about the matter is "inappropriate" due to it being before the court.
Morrison retired from the primary school in 2016 and has not worked for the department since 2017.
He since worked as a HSC presiding officer at St Joseph's Catholic High School in Albion Park during the four-week exam period, and intended to continue in the role this year.
However that will no longer happen in light of the charges, a Catholic Education Diocese of Wollongong spokesperson confirmed, adding that the safety of children and young people is "always our first priority".
"Mr Morrison is not and has never been an employee of Catholic Education Diocese of Wollongong," the spokesperson said.
"While schools nominate potential presiding officers, they are employed by the NSW Education Standards Authority.
"All presiding officers are required to have a valid Working With Children Check."
Magistrate Claire Girotto on Wednesday released Morrison on strict bail conditions, which prohibit him from being in the company of minors and seeking employment involving minors.
He is also required to report to police daily and will return to court on October 16.
