One of the men found guilty of the 2019 manslaughter of Warrawong father Daniel Merrett in a high-speed collision has failed in an appeal over his four-year sentence.
Mr Merrett, 27, was killed in the early hours of May 18, 2019 when the Ford Territory driven by his sister Kayleen Merrett crashed into the rear of a fuel tanker on the Princes Highway at Albion Park Rail.
Russell launched an appeal against his sentence, claiming the jury verdict was unreasonable or could not be supported with regard to the evidence.
At the heart of the appeal was the credibility of three witnesses - Thomas Johnson, Ms Merrett and Mr Merrett's cousin Jakaya Clulow who were all in the Ford Territory at the time.
At the trial, the jury heard there had been a dispute between Butler and Mr Johnson over a $2000 debt.
The night of the fatal accident, Butler and Russell had approached Mr Johnson while it had stopped at a service station, with Mr Johnson saying the pair threatened him.
Butler and Russell then followed the Territory for some time before stopping on Northcliffe Drive for a short while before a high-speed chase began.
In his ruling Supreme Court Justice Richard Button stated the credibility of the three witnesses was a matter for the jury to assess.
While the Justice acknowledged Mr Johnson's evidence should be approached "with great care" and that criticisms of the other witnesses evidence could be made due to intoxication or inconsistencies, nothing presented in Russell's appeal offered "powerfully probative evidence that leads one to conclude that the evidence of any one of those witnesses must necessarily have been rejected".
Justice Button also referred to the CCTV camera footage from the service station, which he said showed Russell "playing the role of 'supporter' of Butler" during an "extended interaction at an unusual time and place, in which the applicant was involved to a substantial degree".
"In my opinion, the CCTV evidence does not play a significant role in casting doubt on the verdict of guilty. Indeed, if anything ... it bolsters it to some degree," Justice Button's ruling stated.
The Justice also responded to Russell's barrister Taran Ramrakha claiming his client had played no part in the dangerous driving of Butler.
"And yet it is important, I think, that the applicant therefore had two chances to leave the vehicle before the collision occurred; but he did not," Justice Button's ruling stated.
"Contrary to the submission for the applicant, if his state of mind was disengagement from the conduct of Mr Butler, he had two opportunities to disassociate himself from it; he failed to do so."
Justices Helen Wilson and Deborah Sweeney, who also considered the appeal, agreed with Justice Button's ruling to dismiss the appeal.
