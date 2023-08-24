Goats hungry to make their mark in 2023 District League finals

It's been a long time between drinks, but Berkeley Sports will make their long-awaited return to finals this weekend. And they're determined to not just make up the numbers.
The Goats will end a nine-year District League finals drought when they tackle Gerringong on Saturday in an elimination final at King Mickey Park.
In their second year under coach Chris Lazarevski's guidance, Berkeley ended their regular campaign with 10 victories, which was enough to secure a top-five finish.
Lazarevski told the Mercury that it was "a good feeling" to get the side back to the District League finals.
"We set ourselves the target of playing finals football before we started the season. Halfway through, we were travelling really well - we got to the top at one stage. But we had a few obstacles come our way that we had to deal with, but to finish fourth was a good achievement," he said.
"We brought in a few new players who have really helped. Luke Boersma in particular was a good signing with his experienced head to guide the younger guys. It's also the second year that I've coached them, so maybe it's taken a bit of time to all come together."
Standing in their way on Saturday is a Breakers outfit which hasn't missed a beat in their first season in the District League.
Last year's Community League champions have claimed eight wins in 2023, and loom as a real threat at King Mickey Park.
"Gerringong have done outstanding to make finals in their first year. Brad (Boardman) is a good coach down there, and it seems like they have good camaraderie going," Lazarevski said.
"They seem like they have a good camaraderie going and they don't give up - they go the full game. They keep their wingers pretty high and press back as much as they can, so we're expecting a tough game on Saturday.
"But we don't want to just make up the numbers in that top five - we want to give it the best crack possible. Being away from finals for that long, we'll give it our best shot."
The Goats versus Breakers fixture is one of two District League clashes taking place this weekend, with Fernhill also meeting Oak Flats in a qualifying final on Sunday at Keith Bond Oval.
In the Illawarra Premier League, Coniston will tackle Bulli in an elimination final on Saturday at Macedonia Park; while Cringila faces Wollongong Olympic in Sunday's qualifying final at Terry Reserve.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.