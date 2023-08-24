Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Goats hungry to make their mark in 2023 District League finals

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated August 24 2023 - 2:38pm, first published 2:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Berkeley Sports players celebrate with their fans after scoring a goal against Unanderra last month. Picture - @gragrapix
Berkeley Sports players celebrate with their fans after scoring a goal against Unanderra last month. Picture - @gragrapix

It's been a long time between drinks, but Berkeley Sports will make their long-awaited return to finals this weekend. And they're determined to not just make up the numbers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.