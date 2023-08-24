'No one wants to lose to us': Winning time as Group Seven finals kick off

They're chasing their own glory but, make no mistake, Saturday's Jets-Bulldogs qualifying final showdown is a win for the entire competition.
For Milton-Ulladulla, the trip to the post-season is the club's first since 2012. Remarkably, it's come just three years after it was forced withdraw from the first grade competition in 2019.
That preceded a battle through the COVID years a 2022 that saw the Bulldogs manage just three wins in a 3-13 campaign. Nowra-Bomaderry fared only slightly better at 4-12 in Adam Quinlan's first year at the helm.
The Jets have gone up several gears in his second season in charge, while the Bulldogs have found a new lease on life under UK Super League great Andy Lynch.
Having scraped into it's first playoff appearance in more than a decade with a 48-20 win over Warilla last week, veteran prop PJ Thornton says belief is high that the Bulldogs can upset the top-five apple cart.
"It's awesome to be a part of the side that's finally got a taste of success again," Thornton said.
"After the Warilla game on the weekend, you came off the field and there was a line up of people shaking your hands, patting on the back, crying, it was huge for the club.
"It's been massive what Andy's been able to do. A lot of the boys have played all their juniors together and they've come up winning premierships through their junior years and through the 18s.
"Once they've hit the big league and the men it's a different ball game, but those guys have matured and Andy's just been able to get the best out of everyone.
"We haven't had much success over the last 11 years but you can feel it now, you can taste it a little bit. I'm 34 years old now and I wish I had a couple more years left to keep going because I know that there's big things coming."
This year? There's no question everything would need to go right, but Thornton feels having nothing to lose can be a handy factor in finals footy.
"I feel like the pressure is probably on the other sides to beat us," Thornton said.
"Teams probably look at us as a bit of a dark horse, but no-one wants to lose to us. That applies a lot of pressure to the teams that we're up against.
"If we can beat Nowra this weekend, I think the other top three sides might be looking over their shoulder at us a little bit. We've competed against all the top teams as well, we only just lost to Gerringong, we only just lost to Stingrays.
"We were a bit unlucky against the Sharks, we had a few players out, but we know we could have won those games and the belief's definitely there."
The Jets have a well-placed confidence they can mimic the fairytale run the club took to its last premiership under Ben Wellington in 2014 having emerged as giant-killers on a run of seven wins through the first nine rounds.
Ironically, it began with an opening-round draw with the Bulldogs, who also handed them a 27-16 defeat in round 10, leaving them one of just two sides Nowra are yet to beat this year.
It's already a quantum leap on his first year in charge, but coach Adam Quinlan is maintaining a high finals bar.
"It was a goal from the start to make the top five, it's been a few years since the club had been there," Quinlan said.
"We said if we could make it anything could happen from there so we're pretty happy and proud of the effort. In saying that, midway through the year we were sitting first.
"To not finish in the top three was a bit disappointing but we're still, happy to be in the five and in with a shot to see what happens.
"We're not naive enough to think the other teams aren't very good, we know their quality, but we have belief in ourselves and what we can bring to the table.
"If we get it right and turn up with the right mentality, we're a chance with any of them. We've just got to make sure we do that and give ourselves a shot."
The Bulldogs shape as a tough first-up assignment haven proven something of a bogey side for Quinlan's men this season.
"They're a quality side and we've had a loss and a draw with them this year so they've got the wood on us," Quinlan said.
"We know they're not going to be easy at all, we just need to make sure we turn up with the right attitude and start really well. If we don't, then we'll end up like the last times we've played them.
"It's going to be a very tough match, they'll bring plenty to the table, but hopefully we'll be ready there to match it."
The Jets and Bulldogs go head-to-head in Saturday's minor qualifying final at Bomaderry Sporting Complex, with Shellharbour and Gerringong facing off at Michael Cronin Oval in the major on Sunday.
