'No one wants to lose to us': Winning time as Group Seven finals kick off

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated August 24 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 2:08pm
L-R Tyson Wood (Stingrays), Jye Brooker (Shellharbour), PJ Thornton (Milton-Ulladulla), Wes Pring (Gerringong) and Tom Latta (Nowra-Bomaderry) launch the Group Seven finals. Picture by Adam McLean
They're chasing their own glory but, make no mistake, Saturday's Jets-Bulldogs qualifying final showdown is a win for the entire competition.

