RELENTLESS rain has left Illawarra firefighters frustrated and well behind on planned hazard reduction burns that help keep the community safe.
The fire outlook for the season was released on August 23 and it shows large areas of the Illawarra are at increased risk of fire.
The region escaped the worst of the 2019-20 Black Summer fires, but that means there is now high forest fuel loads, especially in the Illawarra Escarpment, Picton Road area and, further afield, the Southern Highlands.
Firefighters had scheduled 12 significant hazard reduction burns in the area during 2023, but so far only six have been conducted and the window of opportunity is closing quickly.
NSW Rural Fire Service Illawarra operational officer Sean Cavanagh said ongoing rain has made it very difficult to conduct effective burns, especially around Helenburgh where rainfall levels are higher.
"We have about three burn sites which we've tried to get done the last few months," he said.
"It's very frustrating because we get everything sorted and then there's rain and we have to cancel all our crews."
Hazard reductions are conducted to burn out the undergrowth so that if an out-of-control fire does come through, there's less fuel for it to burn and it's easier to control.
As the weather gets warmer and windier it gets harder to conduct hazard reductions.
"It can also be too dry to burn, it's a very fine line," Mr Cavanagh said. "As soon as we get that window then boom we'll get in there."
The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted warmer than usual temperatures during spring for the Illawarra, with an 80 per cent chance median maximum temperatures will be exceeded. Rainfall is predicted to be around average.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.