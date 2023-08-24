Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Illawarra's rising bushfire threat as preparations behind schedule

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated August 25 2023 - 9:56am, first published August 24 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Relentless rain has left Illawarra firefighters frustrated and well behind on planned hazard reduction burns that help keep the community safe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.